Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc (LON:JGC) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.10

Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc (LON:JGC) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JGC stock remained flat at $GBX 200.50 ($2.64) during trading on Friday. 2,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296. Jupiter Green Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 197 ($2.59). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 193.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 191.92. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 million and a PE ratio of -100.25.

Jupiter Green Investment Trust Company Profile

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with a focus on companies which have a significant focus on environmental solutions such as clean energy, water management, waste management, sustainable living, environmental services, and green transport.

