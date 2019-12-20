Just Eat (LON:JE) Given a GBX 980 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Just Eat (LON:JE) has been given a GBX 980 ($12.89) price target by equities research analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Just Eat to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.87) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Just Eat from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Just Eat from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 935 ($12.30) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Just Eat from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 798 ($10.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 763.31 ($10.04).

Shares of LON:JE traded down GBX 23.80 ($0.31) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 788.20 ($10.37). The company had a trading volume of 9,344,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 760.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 695.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 135.90. Just Eat has a 1-year low of GBX 566.60 ($7.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 833.14 ($10.96).

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

