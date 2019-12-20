Just Eat (LON:JE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Just Eat (LON:JE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Just Eat from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 798 ($10.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Just Eat from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Just Eat from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 810 ($10.66) and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Just Eat from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 935 ($12.30) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 753.94 ($9.92).

LON JE opened at GBX 800 ($10.52) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 137.93. Just Eat has a fifty-two week low of GBX 566.60 ($7.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 833.14 ($10.96). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 760.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 695.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

