Just Group PLC (LON:JUST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Just Group PLC (LON:JUST) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 85.25 ($1.12).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Just Group from GBX 78 ($1.03) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of JUST opened at GBX 79 ($1.04) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.71 million and a P/E ratio of -60.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 55.85. Just Group has a twelve month low of GBX 35.29 ($0.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 110.30 ($1.45).

Just Group Company Profile

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

