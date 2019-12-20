K12 (NYSE:LRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

K12 (NYSE:LRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 102.33% from the company’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for K12’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of K12 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. K12 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

NYSE:LRN opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.27 million, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.15. K12 has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $257.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.94 million. K12 had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.75%. K12’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that K12 will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,762.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of K12 by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,454,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,044,000 after buying an additional 18,360 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in K12 by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,633,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in K12 by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,432,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after acquiring an additional 56,723 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in K12 by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,207,000 after acquiring an additional 192,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in K12 by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,000,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,437,000 after acquiring an additional 69,648 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

