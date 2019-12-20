Karbo (KRB) Reaches Market Cap of $381,938.00

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Karbo has a total market cap of $381,938.00 and approximately $741.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Karbo has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. One Karbo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Kuna.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00652165 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001640 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

KRB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,101,337 coins. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin. The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Kuna, BTC Trade UA, Crex24, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.