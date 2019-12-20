Kava (KAVA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.24 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $9.09 million and $1.24 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00014045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.66 or 0.01228041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025765 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120203 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava’s total supply is 13,691,632 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,960,532 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @

. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

Kava can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

