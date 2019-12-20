Kcash (KCASH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $842,771.00

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $842,771.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, OKEx and HADAX. During the last week, Kcash has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

About Kcash

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

