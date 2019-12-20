KekCoin (KEK) Price Hits $0.0297

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded up 103.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One KekCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000412 BTC on major exchanges. KekCoin has a total market cap of $318,532.00 and $68.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KekCoin has traded 92.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KekCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007739 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00023144 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00034852 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003957 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008987 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.58 or 0.02640167 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000322 BTC.

KekCoin Profile

KekCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KekCoin Coin Trading

KekCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KekCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KekCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KekCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KekCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.