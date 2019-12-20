KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts predict that KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for KEMET’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. KEMET posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that KEMET will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KEMET.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. KEMET had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.20 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

KEM opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.67. KEMET has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $27.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in KEMET by 45.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of KEMET by 0.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 95,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in KEMET by 1.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 51,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KEMET by 9.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in KEMET by 17.2% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

