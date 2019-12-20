KemPharm’s (KMPH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $1.05 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.76.

Shares of KMPH stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. KemPharm has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.32.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.46 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that KemPharm will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Travis C. Mickle purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,713,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,362.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 56,650 shares of company stock valued at $44,458. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 738.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 85,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KemPharm by 21.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 19,001 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in KemPharm by 801.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 158,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 140,578 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KemPharm by 134.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 767,100 shares in the last quarter. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

