KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for ASML in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $6.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.74. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ASML’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $291.82 on Friday. ASML has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $297.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $124.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.25.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 5.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,365,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,170,000 after buying an additional 179,937 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,612,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,017,000 after acquiring an additional 58,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,547,000 after acquiring an additional 61,325 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ASML by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,628,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,626,000 after purchasing an additional 127,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ASML by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,337,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,117,000 after purchasing an additional 134,431 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.