KeyCorp Comments on Worthington Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Worthington Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WOR. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of WOR opened at $44.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average is $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.18. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $827.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 17.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 155,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 961 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $36,960.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,307 shares in the company, valued at $204,107.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $353,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,538.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

