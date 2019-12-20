KeyCorp Reiterates Hold Rating for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.75 EPS.

FDX has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

FDX opened at $147.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.64. FedEx has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in FedEx by 2,614.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,499,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 11,911.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,177 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,956,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,287.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $77,304,000 after purchasing an additional 508,805 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

