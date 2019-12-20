KickToken (KICK) Trading Down 7.3% This Week

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $11.68 million and approximately $610,259.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange, HitBTC and Livecoin. In the last week, KickToken has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038377 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $490.90 or 0.06791205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029977 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

KICK is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 133,433,788,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,179,254,034 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, P2PB2B, TOKOK, HitBTC, Bilaxy, Coinsbit, YoBit, BitMart, Livecoin, CoinBene, ABCC, Exmo, KuCoin, Mercatox, OOOBTC, Gate.io, COSS and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

