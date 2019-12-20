Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 5.00

News coverage about Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) has been trending extremely positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Kirkland Lake Gold earned a news sentiment score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Kirkland Lake Gold’s score:

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of -0.23. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.23.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $381.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.14 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 39.86% and a return on equity of 35.18%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank set a $60.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

