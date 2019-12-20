Kleros (PNK) Market Capitalization Hits $1.60 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Kleros has a market cap of $1.60 million and $3,031.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Kleros token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009564 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,115,910 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros.

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

