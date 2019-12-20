Klimatas (KTS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $592.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $6,476.00 and approximately $592.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00798004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008596 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000429 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000290 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000265 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000887 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

