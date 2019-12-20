Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KNX. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX opened at $34.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $39.37.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 121,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $4,665,446.40. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 3,196 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $121,767.60. Insiders sold 127,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,198 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth $1,034,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.0% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 544,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after buying an additional 132,023 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 48.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 210,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after buying an additional 68,276 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 41,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.