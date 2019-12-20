Komodo Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.96 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00007668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Bitbns. Komodo has a total market cap of $64.94 million and $1.96 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00393738 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00074972 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00094925 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003606 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000509 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000977 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 117,506,628 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, Cryptopia, Crex24, CoinExchange, Upbit, HitBTC, BarterDEX and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

