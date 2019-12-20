Krios Price Hits $0.0212 on Top Exchanges (KRI)

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Krios has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $118,890.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Krios token can currently be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Krios has traded 52.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00187082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.01223661 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025973 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120165 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,109,029 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io.

Krios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

