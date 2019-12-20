Kuai Token (KT) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Kuai Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002000 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX and YunEx. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $4.22 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00187226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.01227221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120278 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,820,138 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com.

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.