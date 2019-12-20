Lambda (LAMB) Price Hits $0.0271 on Exchanges

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Lambda has a market cap of $19.29 million and $44.62 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda token can currently be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi, Hotbit and BitMax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00187226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.01227221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120278 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 710,527,542 tokens. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bilaxy, BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

