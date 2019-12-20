Lamden (TAU) Trading 32% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $16,651.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lamden has traded 32% higher against the US dollar. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, HitBTC, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DEx.top, Bilaxy, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

