LATOKEN Price Down 1.9% This Week (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One LATOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.0997 or 0.00001381 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, CoinExchange, LATOKEN and Kucoin. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $37.88 million and $50,260.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.66 or 0.01228041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025765 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120203 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LATOKEN Token Profile

LATOKEN was first traded on July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC, Kucoin, CoinExchange, OKEx and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.