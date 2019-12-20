Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $370.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TREE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lendingtree from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $405.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

Shares of TREE opened at $283.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lendingtree has a 52 week low of $199.15 and a 52 week high of $434.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.12.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.26 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lendingtree will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lendingtree news, Director Peter Horan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.82, for a total value of $182,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Lendingtree by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Lendingtree by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.