Leverj Price Tops $0.0090 on Exchanges (LEV)

Leverj (CURRENCY:LEV) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. During the last week, Leverj has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Leverj token can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network and IDEX. Leverj has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $103.00 worth of Leverj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Leverj alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038274 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.79 or 0.06777732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029964 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001439 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Leverj Profile

LEV is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Leverj’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,090,511 tokens. Leverj’s official website is www.leverj.io. Leverj’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Leverj Token Trading

Leverj can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leverj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leverj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Leverj using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Leverj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Leverj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.