LHT (LHT) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 4,726% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, LHT has traded up 7,227.3% against the US dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002548 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. LHT has a total market cap of $9.18 million and approximately $8,569.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

999 (999) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048184 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003820 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000129 BTC.

LHT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

LHT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

