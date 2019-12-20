LikeCoin Price Reaches $0.0051 on Major Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 77.6% against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $2.44 million and $310.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.14 or 0.06704066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029998 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

