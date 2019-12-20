Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Given $17.13 Average Target Price by Analysts

Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $17.13 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Limestone Bancorp an industry rank of 153 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

LMST traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.07. 5,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,694. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a market cap of $109.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.33.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer Elizabeth Porter sold 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $436,386.00. Also, major shareholder Jack Chester Jr. Porter sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $26,350.00. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 301,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.