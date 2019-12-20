LiquidApps Price Tops $0.0069 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $3.30 million and $92,015.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000361 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,022,011,451 tokens and its circulating supply is 476,737,186 tokens. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

