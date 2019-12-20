Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $660,000.00

Brokerages predict that Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) will post $660,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Liquidia Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $620,000.00 and the highest is $700,000.00. Liquidia Technologies posted sales of $570,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 million to $8.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.52 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $2.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Liquidia Technologies.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.20).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 137.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 482,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 462,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 129,482 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 953,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 27,423 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 658,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LQDA opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Liquidia Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $27.44.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

