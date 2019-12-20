Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Hits $0.0110

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $477,709.00 and $39,642.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00188282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.01228394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120238 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network launched on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

