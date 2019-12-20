Liquidity Network Price Hits $0.0091 on Major Exchanges (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $395,449.00 and approximately $33,082.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00187445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.01216884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026733 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00119554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Liquidity Network launched on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

Liquidity Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

