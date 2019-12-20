Lisk (LSK) Price Reaches $0.54

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00007471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Livecoin, Upbit and Binance. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $65.75 million and $808,573.00 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00023096 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005937 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009019 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 137,141,994 coins and its circulating supply is 122,122,278 coins. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Upbit, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Exrates, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, Coindeal, Livecoin, Bitbns, OKEx, Binance, Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia, Coinroom, Poloniex, Huobi, COSS, Coinbe, CoinEgg and BitBay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

