Lobstex Price Hits $0.0208 on Top Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $376,936.00 and $100,295.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00797618 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000433 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000367 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000904 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000543 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,087,536 coins and its circulating supply is 18,087,524 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

