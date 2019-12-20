LocalCoinSwap Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $398,631.00 and approximately $73,078.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00053432 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00326677 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004042 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013881 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012888 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,562,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,084,818 tokens. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com.

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

