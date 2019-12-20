LOCIcoin Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week (LOCI)

LOCIcoin (CURRENCY:LOCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. LOCIcoin has a market capitalization of $26,518.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of LOCIcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LOCIcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last week, LOCIcoin has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00188282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.01228394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120238 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LOCIcoin

LOCIcoin’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. LOCIcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,387,232 tokens. The Reddit community for LOCIcoin is /r/loci_io. The official website for LOCIcoin is loci.io. LOCIcoin’s official Twitter account is @loci_io.

Buying and Selling LOCIcoin

LOCIcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCIcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCIcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LOCIcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

