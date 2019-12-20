Loki Market Capitalization Reaches $18.51 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00005746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Loki has a market cap of $18.51 million and approximately $18,050.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,209.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.81 or 0.01787405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.25 or 0.02612209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00558690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00653427 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00056354 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00020102 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013960 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 44,743,164 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.