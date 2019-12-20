Loom Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.36 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, LATOKEN, YoBit and DEx.top. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $17.78 million and $3.36 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Loom Network

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,343,306 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DDEX, Binance, Tidex, Coinbe, LATOKEN, Upbit, DragonEX, IDEX, GOPAX, Bittrex, Kucoin, YoBit, Allbit, Poloniex, Fatbtc, Hotbit, Bitbns and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

