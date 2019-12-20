LoyalCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.55 Million (LYL)

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded down 41.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. One LoyalCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $13.77, $32.15 and $20.33. During the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded down 53.2% against the dollar. LoyalCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $834.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.01234928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120661 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin was first traded on October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LoyalCoin is loyalcoin.io.

LoyalCoin Coin Trading

LoyalCoin can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoyalCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

