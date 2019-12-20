LTO Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $465,922.00 (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 43.2% higher against the US dollar. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $465,922.00 worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LTO Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0343 or 0.00000476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitMax and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00187325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.01226296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026653 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00119244 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network’s total supply is 453,403,459 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,401,564 tokens. LTO Network’s official website is lto.network. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork.

LTO Network Token Trading

LTO Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

