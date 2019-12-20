Luna Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $214.00 (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. Luna Coin has a total market capitalization of $28,094.00 and $214.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Luna Coin has traded 391.9% higher against the US dollar. One Luna Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Luna Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00187547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.01218488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026613 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119220 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Luna Coin Coin Profile

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. Luna Coin’s official website is bitluna.org. Luna Coin’s official message board is lunacoin.org/forum.

Buying and Selling Luna Coin

Luna Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Luna Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Luna Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Luna Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Luna Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.