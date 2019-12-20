Lunes Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Lunes has a total market cap of $406,855.00 and $1,480.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lunes has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lunes coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.01225567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025923 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120241 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lunes

Lunes' total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The official website for Lunes is lunes.io. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lunes Coin Trading

Lunes can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunes using one of the exchanges listed above.

