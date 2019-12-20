Lympo One Day Trading Volume Tops $23,375.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Lympo has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $23,375.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Fatbtc and Allbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00187226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.01227221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120278 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo’s genesis date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io.

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Allbit, Kucoin, Fatbtc and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.