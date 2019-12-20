Maincoin (MNC) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last week, Maincoin has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Maincoin token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, P2PB2B and Sistemkoin. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $136,006.00 and approximately $1,862.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 380,020,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,872,067 tokens. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money.

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Livecoin, Mercatox and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

