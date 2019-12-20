Matchpool Trading Down 13.5% This Week (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Matchpool has a total market capitalization of $135,288.00 and $181.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Matchpool has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Matchpool token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool was first traded on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co.

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Bittrex, Liqui, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

