Matson (NYSE:MATX) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Sidoti

Matson (NYSE:MATX) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Sidoti from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Matson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Matson alerts:

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $40.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average of $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.52. Matson has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $572.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.44 million. Matson had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Matson will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 6,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $238,336.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 68,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $175,411.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,533.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,732 shares of company stock worth $530,748. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Matson by 38.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,051 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the second quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth $78,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth $253,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.