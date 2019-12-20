Maverick Chain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,072.00 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $304,874.00 and approximately $3,072.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.01231158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120309 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

