Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $7.84 Per Share

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Mcdonald’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $7.84 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.86. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $197.06 on Friday. Mcdonald’s has a twelve month low of $169.04 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $148.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.66.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $193.83 per share, for a total transaction of $484,575.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,235. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

